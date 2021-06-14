Ashley Wilkinson has joined the staff at The Henderson News as a special assignment reporter. Her focus will be on area sports and other assignments as needed.
Wilkinson said, “Growing up in Henderson, I remember it was always such a big deal to have your picture or something you did in the newspaper. Today, I’m fortunate enough to be able to give that feeling of pride to others. I’m blessed to be apart of such a great team that keeps the spirit of local newspapers alive.”
Wilkinson was born in Henderson and graduated from Henderson High School in 2020 and Tyler Junior College (TJC) this past May where she majored in Journalism and Mass Communications.
While attending Henderson High she spent much of her time in Journalism classes and working with the school newspaper. She also competed in Journalism UIL events and won a state championship in News Writing in 2019.
She brings journalism experience with her having served as News Bureau Chief for Hi-Life Student Newspaper at Henderson High, a contributing writer for Teens for Teen Health and The Drumbeat, TJC’s college newspaper.
“I have been looking for a journalist for months to cover area sports and could not seem to find anyone. Then one day Ashley sent me her resume and I immediately called her in for an interview and hired her on the spot,” said Dan Moore, Editor and Publisher.