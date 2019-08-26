Smokey the Bear hit the nail on the head when he said, “Only you can prevent wildfires.”
According to the Texas Forestry Service website, more than 90 percent of wildfires are caused by the careless nature of some everyday activities.
Among those are unattended burning trash piles, sparks from grinding or welding equipment and even the careless disposal of a lit cigarette.
Rusk County Commissioners enacted a burn ban Tuesday at a regular session citing the dry conditions and safety risk to firefighters performing their duties in the 100-degree heat.
Rusty Chote, of the Henderson Fire Department assessed the situation.
“The lack of rainfall and rising temperatures the past few months have dried the vegetation out in our area,” he said. “With the current conditions the Rusk County Fire Department’s wildland fire calls have been on the rise.”
Locally, Chote pointed out a couple of the provisions that residents can still enjoy.
“The current burn ban approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court does allow the use of BBQ grills and BBQ smokers that are enclosed to be used,” he said.
He encouraged residents to follow all safety tips when cooking outdoors.
According to the forestry service, homeowners can be proactive by creating buffers of 30, 100 and 200 feet from the home in order to reduce the amount of ground fuel a wildfire needs to progress.
Closest to the home, simple tasks such as regularly mowing the lawn, pruning trees, removing dead vegetation from within 10 feet of the home can greatly reduce the chances of a fire reaching a home or building.
In the 30 to 100-foot area, create small clusters of two or three trees with 30-foot open areas between clusters. Create fuel breaks such as driveways, gravel walkways through the areas closest to homes and buildings.
From the 100-foot marker and out, remove any dead debris areas that have naturally piled up; remove any smaller trees or bushes that have recently sprouted that remain close to the ground, and thin out the density of trees so that only trees at the top of a canopy touch each other.
Access to the property is one of the least likely areas homeowners think about when it comes to emergency preparedness, especially old family properties that have been around for over 75 years or more.
The forestry service suggests the following steps to ensure emergency responders can access your property with little effort:
• Single lane, one-way roads should have turnout spaces at regular intervals to allow emergency vehicles access and cars to pass
• Plan roads to allow for safe evacuation and firefighter access.
• Design a minimum of two primary roads in every development.
• Public and private streets should be a minimum of 10 feet wide, in order to allow two traffic lanes.
• Curves and intersections should be wide enough for large fire equipment to easily pass and turn.
• Streets and bridges should be built to withstand at least 40,000 pounds
• Roads and driveways must not be too steep or have sharp curves.
• Dead end streets and long driveways should have a turnaround area designed as a T or circle large enough to allow emergency equipment to turn around.
Additional information from the forestry service can be found at: tfsweb.tamu.edu.