Baker named Lions’ head coach at special called meeting
Clay Baker, a 2004 Henderson High School graduate, was named Henderson Lions’ head football coach at the Tuesday special called board meeting in a unanimous 7-0 vote.
HISD Athletic Coordinator Clay Freeman said there were 122 applicants for the job.
“I’ve kept up with Clay through the years,” Freeman said, “I coached against him when I was at Mount Enterprise and knew how good a coach he was. They used our indoor facility during the playoffs and I saw how organized he was, the intensity of his workouts, how hard his kids worked, and how hard his coaches coached.”
“I was very excited when he applied for the job,” said Freeman. “Clay said it’s the first time he interviewed for another job, this was a chance for him to come home. During the interview, I was ready to start right then. Clay has a way of getting kids excited and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Baker will officially begin at Henderson next Monday, February 13, taking over a team that went 1-9 a year ago.
Baker, a three-year starter at HHS, compiled a 43-17 record in five seasons at Carlisle, reaching the playoffs every year. He spent 14 years at Carlisle, the first nine as offensive coordinator.
“I’ve got all kinds of emotions,” Baker admitted, “I’m excited, I’m anxious and I’m a little sad. I want to get in there and meet the kids, athletically and personally, get invested in their lives, and hopefully help a program that was a big part of who and where I am right now and helped me to get where I’m at.
“The coaches and mentors I had back then are a big reason why I’m in this profession. Now, I have an opportunity to go back and impact someone’s life in the way mine was.”
He played for Dennis Alexander and Reid Waller at Henderson.
Baker will serve as his own offensive coordinator and continue with the multiple-spread offense that has been so successful. He said he will evaluate the current HHS staff for the remainder of the year before making any changes.
“Obviously, there are going to be a few things that are different,” Baker said about going from a Class 2A school to a 4-A. After being highly successful at Carlisle, he’s anxious to see what he can accomplish at 4A.
“There’ll be some differences, at Carlisle our 11 players never came off the field, now I’ll actually be able to talk to our offensive players while the defense is on the field and I can’t wait for that, but football is football. I’ll have depth and that will be something new,” Baker admitted.
“I’ll be able to push tempo and I feel like what we do can work at any level with any group of kids. What we do is very adaptable. I’m eager to get to know the kids and see what we can do offensively and defensively.”
The veteran coach has seen plenty of film on his new team and is impressed. “We’ve got four of the five offensive linemen coming back that are pretty impressive players, not only are they big but they move pretty well, we’ll build around them,” he said.
Baker said he’s seen several skilled people on film. “I’m anxious to get to know the kids, to see them in off-season and see how they move and try to develop them a little more. There’s definitely potential, but it starts with that offensive line.
“It’s going to be a brand new start for all of us,” he emphasized. “We’re going to start completely over, it doesn’t matter what position you played or didn’t play, what team you were on or if you’re someone who played in junior high and didn’t in high school for whatever reason, it’s a fresh start for everyone coming in or would like to come in.
“I’m excited to get to know the kids on the roster and any potential kids who would like to join us.
“We’re going to do everything we can to bring back the tradition I know Henderson has had and expects and would welcome any kid that would like to help us achieve that.
“Let’s get things started and go to work.”
Baker leaves a Carlisle team primed for success with a three-year starter at quarterback in Fernando Espinoza who threw for over 2,800 yards as a junior and two three-year starters at receiver in tight end David DeLeon and slot back Clayton Hart.
“I think of these kids as my own,” he admitted, “it’s hard to leave them. I hope they can understand my reasonings and not hold any resentment. I want the best for them and Carlisle and hope we can maintain a relationship.
“I’ll be forever grateful for what Carlisle did for me,” he stated. “I’ll never forget how the community, the coaches I worked under and over and above all, the kids.”
Baker and his wife Jessica are the parents of four children, ranging from two to eight years old.