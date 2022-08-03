Which Rusk County schools still offer free meals
As the new school year quickly approaches and school supply lists litter store aisles, Rusk County parents have started to question the potential cost of a well-balanced breakfast and lunch for their little learners.
The introduction of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, allowed schools in low-income areas nationwide, to provide balanced, healthy breakfasts and lunches to all students free of charge. While not obligated to participate in these programs, most Rusk County schools are eligible according to CEP guidelines. An evaluation of CEP performed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that the provision reduced the amount of often-confusing paperwork heaped on households which was assumed to have reduced errors and cases of fraud. To a lesser degree, the workload for school districts was reduced and student participation in school-prepared meals increased drastically.
Henderson ISD announced Tuesday its intention to continue the CEP program on its Wylie Primary and Elementary campuses as well as the Middle School for the 2022-23 school year. Henderson High School does not qualify to participate based on federal guideline adjustments and thusly parents are asked to visit, https://www.mealappnow.com/manhen/splash.php, and complete a meal application.
Only families with a high school student will need to complete the application but will need to include their entire family on the form.
“The only difference from last year is that High School students who are eligible for free or reduced lunches will have to fill out an application to receive the benefit,” explained HISD Communications Director, David Chenault. “All other campuses, K-8, will receive lunches free automatically and all campuses, K-12, so including HS, will also receive free breakfast.”
Kilgore, Leverett’s Chapel, and Laneville ISDs have declared their intent to continue the CEP program on their campuses, with no exceptions.
According to a Texas Department of Agriculture report, all remaining Rusk County schools are eligible to participate in the program. With no response from several school administration offices, assumptions regarding participation are drawn from district websites.
Mt. Enterprise ISD has made no participation declaration and no statement exists on the school’s site, but the MealAppNOW link has been discontinued, effectively halting the reduced lunch application process.
Carlisle ISD’s site features the August 2021 statement announcing free lunches but no update has been issued, and no link to an eligibility requirement application can be found. Overton ISD’s website similarly contains the announcement for its Seamless Summer Option which mentions no-cost meals in the 21-22 school year.
Tatum ISD free and reduced lunch applications can be found on their homepage at, https://www.tatumisd.org/. Income eligibility requirement guidelines can also be found under this tab.
West Rusk Consilidated ISD’s Food Service tab features an image stating free meals for children and no reduced lunch application exists but no clear declaration for the 22-23 school year has been made.