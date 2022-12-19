Rusk County brings home sweet rewards at 4-H Food Show
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Rusk County brings home sweet rewards at 4-H Food Show
The 4-H Food Show is a contest that challenges members to select and create a dish using healthy ingredients, and it allows them to demonstrate their kitchen skills and knowledge through a hands-on demonstration and quiz.
Participants compete in either the junior, intermediate, or senior age division. Additionally, participants prepare a dish in one of four food categories: Appetizer, Main Dish, Side Dish, or Healthy Dessert.
In order to advance to the district food show, 4-Hers must compete and place first in their division and category at the county-level food show.
The following Rusk County 4-Hers placed 1st and advanced to district at the Rusk County 4-H Food Show held November 7 at the Rusk County Extension Office:
Junior Division/Appetizer Category-Garon Woolridge,
Intermediate Division/Appetizer Category-Kayleigh Ives,
Intermediate Division/Main Dish Category-Kara McKee,
Intermediate Division/Side Dish Category-Caroline Smith,
Intermediate Division/Healthy Dessert Category-Macy Rutherford,
Senior Division/Healthy Dessert Category-Kaylee White,
Senior Division/Side Dish Category-Taylor Rutherford.
The District V 4-H Food Show was held on December 5, at the Henderson Civic Center.
Congratulations to our Rusk County 4-Hers on their wins:
Intermediate Division/Appetizer Category-Kayleigh Ives-4th place, Intermediate Division/Main Dish Category-Kara McKee-4th place, Intermediate Division/Healthy Dessert Category-Macy Rutherford-2nd place,
Senior Division/Healthy Dessert Category-Kaylee White-2nd place,
Senior Division/Side Dish Category-Taylor Rutherford-2nd place.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.