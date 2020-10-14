In celebration of World Teachers Day on Monday, Oct. 5, Whataburger honored local teachers in Henderson who are committed to helping all students succeed in a year filled with challenges, as part of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program.
To show appreciation for all the educators who impact students every day, Whataburger asked more than 100 schools from Florida to Arizona to nominate standout teachers on their campuses. After receiving numerous submissions, Whataburger recognized Henderson High School teacher Kimberlee Robinson who has provided exemplary contributions both in and out of the classroom.
In addition to the recognition, Whataburger surprised this teacher with fun Whataburger swag and gift cards. Whataburger also saluted all educators across its 10-state footprint with a special “Thank You” message on restaurant pole signs and released special frames on social media.
“This year, our teachers are more valuable than ever – and at Whataburger, we’re celebrating them as part of our Whataburger Feeding Student Success program with plenty of Orange Spirit and hometown pride,” said Nicole Jones, Marketing Director. “We couldn’t be happier to honor this teacher at Henderson ISD, who makes it her daily mission to keep students engaged, supported, and always learning.”
For more information on World Teachers’ Day and the Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, visit Whataburger’s digital newsroom.
Whataburger remains focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 840 locations in 10 states and sales of more than $2.5 billion annually. Whataburger has 46,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 14 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com for more information.