Whataburger of Henderson, owned by DKT Investments LTD, kept with tradition this year, honoring graduating senior family members.
“202O was a special year that our seniors had to endure with adversity,” Director and Partner of DKT Investments LTD Jack Moore said. “We proudly celebrate our seniors in ‘the year of the virus’. DKT Investments congratulates each of these seniors with the best wishes for their future endeavors.”
Graduates that were recognized at the Whataburger of Henderson include Sara Wyvill, Henderson High School; Hanna Myers, Henderson High School; Dylan Langston, Henderson High School; Jaqueline Cloutier, Henderson High School; Samantha Allred, ARP High School, and Chloee Tidwell, West Rusk High School.
During a small “mock” graduation ceremony on May 21, included with the sound of Pomp and Circumstance, the graduates paraded outside of the Henderson Whataburger and around the drive-thru for customers to honk and cheer on the 2020 graduates.
“We always give our seniors a gift from our franchisee every year, but due to COVID-19 we knew this year for seniors had been turned upside down, and many events and ceremonies had been canceled,” Nicole Jones, Director of Marketing for DKT Investments LTD said. “We wanted our seniors to know that our general manager and the rest of the Whataburger family was proud of their achievements, and give them a day to feel proud and special.”
The graduates were presented with their own personal certificates from DKT Investments, as well as graduation gifts.
“We said words of encouragement as well as advice to the seniors,” Jones added. “The seniors were also given the opportunity to speak about an achievement or challenge they had. Many of the employees expressed how Whataburger has helped them develop better communication and social skills, and also the values that we instill in them about pride, care, and love. Pride in your work, care for your Whataburger family, and love our customers. These values they can take with them in any profession they so choose.”