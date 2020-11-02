Overton residents have called into question the transparency and accountability of city government as more of the city’s debts come to light and technical difficulties continue to make council meetings inaccessible for residents wishing to avoid gatherings due to the ongoing pandemic.
Even beyond the recently approved and highly contested short-term loan of $50,000, the City of Overton continues to struggle financially as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) seeks payment for a fine issued to the city in 2009 for failing to comply with several TCEQ rules related to the wastewater treatment plant.
Included in the reports presented in the October 19 City Council meeting was a TCEQ update from Sherry Roberts, Overton’s Finance Director, concerning the 2009-1689-MWE-E Invoice of $26,471.
According to Roberts, there has not been any prior Council action of which she had been made aware.
The late City Secretary, Rachel Gafford had reached out to TCEQ upon receiving the invoice as she was assisting with the current wastewater permit application. According to an email thread between Gafford and TECQ representatives, it appeared as though a payment plan had been approved but the payments ceased in 2013, with no explanation.
Following the passing of Gafford, Roberts was named interim City Secretary. Taking on these added duties, she updated TECQ on the city’s loss and subsequent duty delegations but assured them she was preparing the information for the City Council meeting.
TECQ responded and informed Roberts that if the account was not paid they would refer the case to the Attorney General’s Office for collections, as they had worked tirelessly with city officials to attempt to resolve the issue. This referral could lead to an additional lawsuit, as well as, potentially placing the City on warrant hold with the Texas Comptroller’s office, which means all tax revenue, etc, that the City might receive from the State would be held from the city and instead forwarded to TCEQ until the debt was paid in full.
TCEQ offered the city payment options to remedy the debt but made it clear that this is the last opportunity for the City to remedy this debt but stressed that if a payment plan was not chosen and the debt not paid TCEQ will refer the case to the Attorney General for collections.
All permits in need of renewal or applications presented would also be held and would not be approved opening the city to further enforcement actions.
Overton City Council did approve acceptance of the arrangement option of $551.48 per month for 48 months, one of the three payment plans offered by TCEQ. When asked if the city’s current struggle would impact their ability to make these payments Roberts said, “This should not be an issue.”
Overton residents have previously raised concerns over the City’s water quality and the 2019 Consumer Confidence Report for the city’s public water system showed that the Revised Total Coliform Rule (RTCR) test had not been performed and thusly the quality of the city’s drinking water could not be guaranteed. This particular test seeks to prevent waterborne diseases caused by E. coli, or bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. These pathogens can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and pose a greater health risk for infants and young children.