For decades fire hydrants have always been red in color with a silver top and vales on the sides. But in a day of changes you see more fire hydrants in various colors than you do in red.
In Henderson most of the fire hydrants are silver with a blue or green top and valve connectors. In other East Texas towns you might see yellow, orange or other color hydrants. If you see a black hydrant it is because it is a non-working one.
Have you ever wondered why? Well, there is a reason for the different colors.
According to Fire Chief Rusty Chote the reason that Henderson’s hydrants are silver is not to be different but they are easier to detect at night than red ones and that is crucial when locating them to access water for a fire.
Chote said, “All of ours are silver with either blue or green tops, only the new ones are red and the color can’t be changed for a year or more. Each town determines the color for their hydrants. We chose silver it works best for us.”
Even though the hydrants themselves can be any color a town chooses the top and valves are painted a certain color to convey key information to aid in firefighting and safety. It tells the firefighter how much water is available and how quickly it can be accessed.
“We have approximately 620 hydrants in the city and they are between 300 to 600 feet apart depending on the flow and pressure from the hydrant,” said Chote.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has defined hydrant color-coding while other towns have developed specific color-coded charts and rules of their own. This definition is only a guideline and not a requirement.
The first fire hydrants appeared in American cities in 1801 and have been around ever since. The basic hydrant has not changed very much through the years. All have fittings and connection points for firefighters to hook up their hoses for water access.
Today most fire hydrants have Storz hookups
better known to laymen as quick-connect to save time, which is important when fighting a fire.
The flow rate of the water that the hydrant is capable to release is important to a firefighter that is why a different color is used than the one for the barrel or base of the hydrant. For example, blue is a class AA and releases 1,500 GPM (gallons per minute) or greater. The green color is a class A and releases 1,000 to 1,499 GPM. An orange color is a class B and releases 500 to 999 GPM. Red is a class C and release less than 500 GPM.
“We have to maintain and test the hydrants periodically to make sure they are working properly as well as keep the area around them clean such as weed eating around them if necessary,” said Chote.
Now we know why all fire hydrants are not red and most of them have one color for the base and another color for the top and access areas.