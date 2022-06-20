Reklaw Sales tax down more than 52% after May increases
Reklaw’s meteoric 111% rise in sale tax revenue for May crashed in June, with net payments coming in nearly 53% less than last year’s totals. This nearly $600 loss translated across the board with year-to-date payments coming in at only 12% above last year’s totals compared to the 28% increase registered last month.
Tatum’s monthly totals show marked improvement with a reported 10.12% gain in monthly net payments with a reported total of $28,968 over last year’s $26,306. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with June’s $174,682 coming in a scant 6.69% higher than last year’s $163,723.
Continuing along its path of steady growth, Henderson’s monthly totals climbed to $630,921 for a 9.63% increase over last year’s $575,499. This constant climb translates into positive showings in year-to-date totals. Henderson reported a 23.11% tax increase reflecting a more than $740K difference over last year’s $3,207,299.
Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals, while still increases, take a slight turn for the worse with a mere 6.76% increase for June, coming in at $20,974 over last year’s $19,644. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course with $133,281, a nearly 10% increase over 2021’s $121,179.
The city of Overton reported a monthly increase of 6.20% which marked a $2K gain over the previous year’s total of $34,290. This increase was also reflected in the year-to-date totals, with Overton registering a nearly 23.20% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $239,004.
Positive percentages persist as the community continues to rally behind its locally owned businesses.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $4,501,876 over last year’s $3,691,873, a growth of more than $810,000.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue soared to $703,968 for a whopping 20.15% increase over last year’s total, while Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting an increase of more than 6% in monthly sales tax payments. Tyler’s tax revenues continue to show no momentum, with a scant .07% increase for June. Nacogdoches reported a healthy 13.70.% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, but a scant showing in monthly revenue with June’s totals coming in at $563,769 over last year’s $628,879.