According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 27 from the last reported estimate of 30.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,436 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 92 from the total last reported total of 2,344. The county’s recovery total stood at 4,108, an increase of 12 from the last reported total of 4,096. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 1,808.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 26,665 with a reported 20,636 molecular tests, 2,151 antibody tests, and 3,878 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 109.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,091 newly confirmed cases within the state with 38 newly reported fatality, as of June 24, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 28,339 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 28.19% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 28,155. While Rusk County’s vaccination percentages are significantly higher than neighboring Panola County, at 23.26%, Cherokee County showed slow growth in vaccinations with 28.82%, Gregg, Smith, and Nacogdoches counties all have vaccination percentages well into the 35% margin. Reported vaccination percentages for the State of Texas stand at 56.83%.
DSHS reported a total of 15,221 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 13,118 have been fully vaccinated.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported one employee testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC continuing to report one, as well.
ETTF reported having three offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 48 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.