West Fraser’s Henderson Mill representatives spent Wednesday morning sharing the Christmas spirit with their second annual ham giveaway held at the Henderson Civic Center.
Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen and wife Carol were on hand to help distribute the 500 smoked hams purchased by the West Fraser company. Rusk County Judge Joel Hale was in attendance handing out the glazed goodness with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce director Bonnie Geddie directing traffic alongside HPD Detective Pamela Randolph and Chaplain Stacie Horne. HPD Lt. Charles Helton and Deputy Chief Randy Hudman worked hard to keep the line moving safely, directing traffic from the various side streets.
West Fraser Sawmill representative Pamela Lee greeted each recipient with a smile that could be seen even beyond her protective mask and a Merry Christmas that came from the heart.
Representatives participating in the event, which started promptly at 8 a.m. with the expectation to continue until noon, were pleased with the number of residents who turned out to get their hands on those smoked hocks. With cars lined up in all directions creeping toward their honey-glazed prize, the boxes were empty just after 11 a.m.