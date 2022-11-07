West Fraser and representatives of the company's Henderson lumber mill site are proud to announce the facility's long-anticipated $255 million expansion project.
Henderson Plant General Manager, Raymond Mitchell, hosted City of Henderson representatives and Rusk County officials at Wednesday's official groundbreaking ceremony.
As part of West Fraser's ongoing modernization plans, the Company is undertaking a brownfield re-development of its Henderson facility. Similar to the Opelika, Alabama, and Dudley, Georgia modernizations in recent years, the company is planning to construct the new mill across the street from the existing decades-old mill, in order to leverage the positive attributes of the local ecosystem, including a robust fiber basket, close proximity to key end-markets, a strong workforce, and existing residuals outlets and transportation infrastructure.
While the existing Henderson mill is the company's oldest, it remains one of the international company's best producers. Its dedicated and hard-working staff is sure to be impressed with their future workspaces as the new mill is expected to be the height of lumber production technology. Many of the latest technologies will be incorporated into the new mill, helping to reduce unit costs, increase product flexibility and improve employee working conditions, and safety. Oppressive Texas summers will be no match for the facility's climate-controlled workspaces.
Solar panels will be incorporated into the facility's structure to reduce emissions.
With groundwork and construction expected to start before the end of 2022, West Fraser employees could see a new mill emerge in the second quarter of 2024.