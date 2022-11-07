Groundbreaking

West Fraser and representatives of the company's Henderson lumber mill site are proud to announce the facility's long-anticipated $255 million expansion project. 

Henderson Plant General Manager, Raymond Mitchell, hosted City of Henderson representatives and Rusk County officials at Wednesday's official groundbreaking ceremony. 

