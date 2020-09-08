The Henderson News has added Cassie Weiss to its newsroom as a reporter with her main focus on sports. She will also cover other news assignments, as needed.
“I am ecstatic to be given the opportunity to work alongside dedicated men and women who enjoy informing people on important updates and topics. I love conversing with the community and experiencing what they have to offer and will do my best to report on important matters as well as enjoy my time with everyone here” said Weiss.
Weiss is a resident of Henderson and a graduate of Rusk High School and Tyler Junior College. Although Weiss has worked for the newspaper only two months she has made her presence known both in the community and in her news coverage.
“Cassie has an awesome personality and takes her job very seriously. She is eager to learn and applies what she has learned to further her career. I believe that she will be a great addition to our news room,” said Editor & Publisher Dan Moore.