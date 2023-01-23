Roof

The home of a local man was left exposed to the elements as high winds from heavy storms Wednesday morning, ripped off his roof and sent it sailing into his backyard pond. 

As a Pacific cold front made its way into the area, showers and thunderstorms spread throughout the county. Residents in towns in southern Rusk County, such as Mt. Enterprise, sat through hours of Tornado warnings, watches, and thunderstorm warnings as the storm front made its way northeast into Louisiana. 

