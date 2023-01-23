The home of a local man was left exposed to the elements as high winds from heavy storms Wednesday morning, ripped off his roof and sent it sailing into his backyard pond.
As a Pacific cold front made its way into the area, showers and thunderstorms spread throughout the county. Residents in towns in southern Rusk County, such as Mt. Enterprise, sat through hours of Tornado warnings, watches, and thunderstorm warnings as the storm front made its way northeast into Louisiana.
High winds from the passing system left the refurbished 1930s home of Brian Jones, a Navy veteran new to the Rusk County area, stripped of its metal roof but shockingly did no damage to any other properties in the vicinity. Even from his own kitchen Jones wasn’t entirely sure the debris was part of his own home.
“I was looking out the window, watching the tops of the trees sway like crazy,” said Jones. “All of a sudden, I heard a loud crash and saw the metal in my yard.”
While in the heat of the moment, Jones admits he thought the debris was a metal building or barn belonging to a distant neighbor. Not until he went out to inspect the damage did he realize it was his own roof folded accordion-style in his backyard.
Jones credited A1 Roofing Contractor, a Henderson-based business serving the community for more than 27 years, with the swiftest response he’d ever witnessed from a contractor.
“This happened around 10:30, a bit before,” said Jones. “By 11, I had someone on my roof making sure it was covered and I wasn’t going to have a larger repair job because of leaks.”