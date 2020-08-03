Local Judge carries on the tradition of handing out travel size Constitutions
Mt. Enterprise Municipal Court Judge Rand Cates is a deeply patriotic man. Each year he proves his dedication to this country’s constitution by ensuring Rusk County students each have their own pocket-sized copy.
Within the last five years, Cates has distributed more than 10,000 copies to each of the seven Rusk County schools. This week alone he has delivered 650 pocket Constitutions to Henderson High School for distribution in the upcoming school year.
“By having a personal copy of the U.S. Constitution of their own to read my hope is that it will stimulate an appreciation and understanding of the greatest legal document ever written,” said Cates. “They will get a taste of some of the Founding Father’s thoughts concerning a document that was written over 200 years ago and continues to play an integral role in our everyday lives.”
The idea to give away these tiny Constitutions came during a judicial conference in Tyler, TX. Conference attendees were given these small copies and Cates learned that they could be ordered in bulk at no cost. As school began the following year Cates contacted administration at each Rusk County school inquiring of their interest in receiving these booklets to hand out to the students. Each school gratefully accepted and the Constitutional tradition began.
“In a time when our nation’s blessings of liberties and self-government are under attack, let not our children be the first generation in American history that failed to keep freedom’s torch burning and pass it on,” said Cates.
Not only does he deliver these booklets to the school systems he also distributes them to area law enforcement agencies, fire departments, county and municipal government officials, and local businesses.
Cates is proud to be an American and he carries the proof in his pocket.