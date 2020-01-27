Three subjects arrested in Tatum drug bust
TATUM – Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies from the RC Narcotics Investigation unit executed a “hard knock” contact of a house in the 600 block of County Road 2188 D on Jan. 9.
Invesitgators Shane Perault and Johnathan Rhodes initiated the call, according to the RCSD spokesperson Sgt. David Roberts.
“This is basically where we knock on the door and tell the people, “You know why we are here,” he said. “It’s amazing how easy it is to give it up.”
During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine, a handgun, marijuana, along with several other paraphernalia items were located, seized, and submitted as evidence in the criminal cases.
Three individuals were arrested for the following criminal charges:
Jessica Worley – possession of controlled substance ($10,000 bond) and additional charge of prohibited substance in correctional facility ($20,000 bond)
Timothy Hutchinson – possession of controlled substance, $10,000 bond.
Braylon Roberts – possession of marijuana - $1,000 bond.
All three individuals were arraigned by Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5, Judge Jana Enloe.