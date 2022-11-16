Murder Mystery

Forbidden love, a substantial fortune, and a pack of local chatterboxes led to a dastardly murder with more than a few suspects during the weekend’s Lake Striker Resort Murder Mystery event. 

Marking the end of the resort’s season, the cast and crew of the marina restaurant’s chillingly hilarious dinner theater didn’t fail to delight with their tickling tomfoolery. Staff playwright Edith Fudge thrilled audiences once again with her hand-crafted tale of a marriage gone sour, crippling debt, a two-timing husband, a shoddy workman, a vast fortune, a killer cake, and a drowned rat. 

