Forbidden love, a substantial fortune, and a pack of local chatterboxes led to a dastardly murder with more than a few suspects during the weekend’s Lake Striker Resort Murder Mystery event.
Marking the end of the resort’s season, the cast and crew of the marina restaurant’s chillingly hilarious dinner theater didn’t fail to delight with their tickling tomfoolery. Staff playwright Edith Fudge thrilled audiences once again with her hand-crafted tale of a marriage gone sour, crippling debt, a two-timing husband, a shoddy workman, a vast fortune, a killer cake, and a drowned rat.
Return narrator turned detective, Scott Martin brought down the house with the daddest of jokes and worked through the half dozen dizzying scenarios that led to the demise of Joyce, played by Deborah Reagan. John played by Caleb Matlock, husband of Joyce and lover of the swooning Sophie, brought to life by Cindy Smith, bumbled his way into a fortune when Joyce’s many threats of blackmail came to call. Golf club president and lothario, Ben, played by Rodger Poe, stood to lose it all if the chatty Joyce spoke up about his playing around on and off the golf course. Seemingly ditzy Amy, recreated by return player Lisa Berry, feared retribution for being a killer baker following the death of her drug dealer husband due to wolfing down a street sugar laden pastry, while Paula, played by Shelly Carl, feared being turned in to the IRS. The true killer turned out to be Troy, played by JR Canaguier, a shoddy workman being blackmailed for being a shoddy workman.
Each scene of this fantastic fable was interrupted by a delicious meal, delightful desert, and the friendliest staff.
These events will only be a once-a-year affair but no one should miss the opportunity to dine and delight in another Lake Striker Murder Mystery.