The Henderson branch of the national foundation, Walk with a Doc, will be holding its monthly event at 3 p.m., January 10, 2021, at Fair Park. This event is free and no registration is necessary.
Walk with a Doc is a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. This program was started in Columbus, OH in April of 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir and has now expanded throughout the world. No special gear is needed and there are no special rules.
At each Walk with a Doc event, the participating doctor begins with a brief discussion on a current health topic and then participants spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk and conversation. During the walk, participants are not just allowed, but emboldened, to ask the doctor about health-related issues in a relaxed setting.
Lead physicians in Henderson’s Walk with a Doc program, powered by the Rusk County Medical Society, are Dr. John T. Melvin and Dr. Yogesh Pai.
According to the American Heart Association, walking has the lowest dropout rate of any physical activity. Think it doesn’t do any good? Think again. Walking is low impact; easier on the joints than running. It is safe, with a doctor’s approval, for people with orthopedic ailments, heart conditions, and those who are more than 20% overweight.
Research has shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour of regular exercise. That makes a quick stroll around the block seems a little more worthwhile.
More information about the event and the national campaign can be found on the Walk with a Doc website at www.walkwithadoc.org or by contacting Dr. Melvin at 903-646-5827.