Rusk County residents have until Thursday to register to vote ahead of the upcoming May 6 local elections.

The City of Tatum will be holding elections for three City Council seats, as the terms of Alderman Kim R. Smith, Dana Buddecke, and mayor pro tem Tate Smith have ended.

