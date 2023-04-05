Rusk County residents have until Thursday to register to vote ahead of the upcoming May 6 local elections.
The City of Tatum will be holding elections for three City Council seats, as the terms of Alderman Kim R. Smith, Dana Buddecke, and mayor pro tem Tate Smith have ended.
Kilgore ISD will have two contested races. In Kilgore ISD, incumbent Dereck Borders signed up to run again for the Place 1 seat. Daniel Mendez also signed up to run for the Place 1 seat. For the Place 2 seat, both incumbent Jason Smith and Havon J. Russell have signed up to run for the seat.
Early voting begins on Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
If not already registered, interested voters should submit an application to register to vote with their county elections office by Thursday. Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day.
Applications can be picked up at your county elections office or downloaded from votetexas.gov. Applications must be returned in person or mailed to:
- Rusk County voters can mail voter registration applications to P.O. Box 688, Henderson, TX 75653. Call the office at (903) 657-0321 to request an application or go to their website. The office is located at 204 N. Main St. in Henderson. Website is https://www.co.rusk.tx.us/page/rusk.Elections.
If you're not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
To confirm your voter registration status, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State's 'Am I Registered?' portal, which allows you to look up your voter registration record in the statewide voter registration database, at votetexas.gov.
Texans who have recently changed their name or moved can also easily update their voter registration online at votetexas.gov. Follow the link on the Voter Registration page.
- You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.