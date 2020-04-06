Ironically two weeks after Sunshine Week which calls for transparency in open meetings and open records there was a request from Governor Greg Abbott’s office to move meetings to virtual meetings temporarily rather than the normal open meetings for governmental and school boards.
The Governor suspended part of the open meetings law that guarantees the public to access and participation in those meetings. This suspension is a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the actual gathering of people is restricted all other sections of the Texas Open Meetings Act remain in place.
Virtual meetings will consist of phone or video conferencing. These meetings must still have a 72-hour written notice with a public toll-free, dial-in number or a free-of-charge video conferencing link. Also an online copy of agendas as well as a means for public participation must be available as well as recordings of the meetings.
With several Henderson monthly meetings scheduled this month all are planning virtual meetings.