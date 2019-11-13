Veterans Day; while every day should be one in which we honor those brave men and women who have proudly served our great country, this day, in particular, is a day filled with memories, both good and bad, and stories of bravery and triumph.
Henderson’s VFW Post 8535 honored our area’s veterans Monday with a somber ceremony, emceed by veteran Don Easley.
HHS Military band gave a rousing performance of the Star Spangled Banner while Mayor Buzz Fullen proudly laid a wreath at the base of the Memorial marker in the VFW’s park.
Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented a traditional 21 gun salute.
The eyes of patriotic onlookers glistened as a haunting rendition of Taps was sounded by Terry Dorsey.
As spectators moved indoors, Easley took the mic to recognize all city, county, and state officials present, as well as, veterans from all available branches of the U.S. military. Paul Johnson, Jr., the new VFW Commander explained the meaning behind the POW/MIA table and expressed the sentiment that we should “Never, never forget” the sacrifice made by all veterans.
Principle speaker, Travis Clardy, Republican state representative for House District 11 took to the podium. “There’s no finer city in the district I represent than Henderson,” Clardy said. He urged everyone present to be appreciative and thankful for all that we have, to wit he said, “Thank the Lord for making us Texans and pray mercy for those that aren’t.”
Lunch was served to all who attended the event as the HHS band continued to perform an upbeat jazz routine that had some Brookdale residents boogieing right out of their chairs.
Commander Johnson summed up the day by saying, “Today was a day of remembering our incredible veterans, who sacrificed so much for our nation and her citizens. Never forget.”