After a months-long struggle to find and acquire an adequate space to house the new Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8535, renovations are well underway and plans are being made for events in the near future.
After the 2021 sale of the Whippoorwill VFW location and the discovery that their previously intended replacement property was wholly inadequate and beyond repair, the remaining members of Henderson’s VFW Board have secured a property located at 2325 State Highway 64 West, and Quartermaster Charlie Floyd has been hard at work renovating the space to accommodate group meetings and make room for the return of the VFW Canteen, one of the few remains means of income for the post.
“We’re ready to get involved with the community and bring back all of our programs,” said long-time VFW Volunteer and Women’s Auxiliary member, Jackie Floyd. “We’re working on membership so if you’re a veteran come out and help us grow the program so we can help more of our area vets.”
With the devastating loss of four highly active members within the last year and many more in the years previous, Henderson’s VFW is seeking to breathe new life into the organization and increase its opportunity to serve the veteran population within Rusk County.
Anyone wishing to get involved with the Rusk County VFW Memorial Post 8535 can contact David Webb at 903-808-6963.