The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Rusk County Memorial Post 8535 will be holding their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m., September 13, 2021, in the conference room at Denny’s in Henderson. In this important meeting, they will be discussing the potential purchase of property on which they will reopen the VFW Hall and Canteen.
The continuation of the VFW hinges upon the community’s support of this needed organization, and the participation of Veterans from around the county.
The recent passing of Henderson’s Don Easley left the VFW’s remaining members reeling. This man believed in the importance of the organization. When the VFW was still in its Whippoorwill location, he could be found there daily, sweeping and mopping, or overseeing the Canteen, the money-maker used to sustain and help the Veterans in need. Sometimes he could be found mowing the yard around the building. He wore all available hats because he believed in the importance of keeping the VFW alive.
During his lifetime, he saw the American Legion and the Marine Corps League both disappear through the lack of Veteran participation and worked doubly hard to ensure the VFW didn’t suffer the same fate. At the last meeting he attended, Easley said he hoped the VFW would have a new location to meet before he passed but this did not happen.
Through the years, the VFW has been attended by veterans of WWI, WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The Veterans of the more recent wars are busy making their way through the world of daily living, raising their families. They are busy living, and without their help, the VFW will be busy dying in Henderson.
The VFW was formed to help veterans and their families during times of war and after. It was meant to be a place where veterans could receive help when needed. A place where they could find common ground with those that had been through and understood their issues. These needs survive today, and with the help of Rusk County veterans, the Rusk County VFW can continue to meet the needs of the brave men and women who have served our country.
Anyone wishing to get involved with the Rusk County VFW Memorial Post 8535 can contact David Webb at 903-808-6963.