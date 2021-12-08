According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County remained at zero for the second report.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,533 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of five from the total last reported total of 4,528. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,976, an increase of three from the last reported total of 7,973. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,670.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 46,180, with 34,746 molecular tests conducted along with 2,420 antibody tests and 9,014 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 189.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,680 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 3 newly-reported fatalities as of December 6, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 42,861 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.23% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,758 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,103 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 69.46%. More than 4,079 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having two offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction while BMCC reported zero.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 58.21%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 37.02% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 214 active offender cases, a drop of 17 from Wednesday’s reported total of 231, and 454 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of seven from the 461 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 210, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.