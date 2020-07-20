As polling stations closed and totals started rolling in late Tuesday evening, it quickly became clear that John Wayne Valdez’s non-stop campaign had worked its intended magic. With more than 53% of the county’s votes, Valdez ousted long-time Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.
“It was like walking up a hill,” said newly-elected Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez of his widespread campaign, “I knew going into this, from Henderson north, not a lot of people knew who I was.”
While residing in Mt. Enterprise for over 20 years, Valdez has been a totaled 30-year member of the Nacogdoches Sheriff and Police Departments. Well known in southern Rusk County, Valdez set out early in his campaign to make his a household name and to ensure every voter in the county would know, not only, who he was but his intention and aspirations within the role of Sheriff.
From spaghetti fundraisers, candidate forums, and face-to-face meet-and-greets Valdez could be seen countywide. During early voting and into Tuesday night’s final vote, Valdez paced; in the sweltering heat of a Texas summer, for days on end in front of the County courthouse shaking hands and spreading the word.
When he got the call, Tuesday night, from Rusk County Republican Chair Charlie Williamson verifying that the votes had been tallied and he was victorious, Valdez recounted his sense of excitement and the momentary relief that this portion of his long journey was complete. “This is not the time to relax and put my feet up,” said Valdez. “This is where the real work starts.”
He has already taken the initiative to introduce himself to the other government officials and entities with whom he will be working closely as Sheriff. His eagerness to build relationships and develop bonds within the entirety of the County is a positive sign for the future of his time in office.
When Valdez steps into his new role in January he intends to “walk in with a big smile on my face.” His initial plan is to meet with the entire department and have the all-important exchange; expressing his vision for the future of the Sheriff’s Office. “Everybody that’s there is going to be a part of it,” said Valdez. “We’re going to be a family.”
“I fought for this job out of love for my community,” he said, “and the urge to give them more, to give them my all.”