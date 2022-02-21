The Department of State Health Services reported 6,381 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 31 from the last reported total of 6,350. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,037.
With testing totals continuing to rise even as the curve starts to flatten, the cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 53,194, with 38,574 molecular tests conducted along with 2,550 antibody tests and 12,070 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 213.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 5,950 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 287 newly-reported fatalities as of February 17, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 45,285 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.22% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 24,159 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,126 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 75.04%. More than 7,316 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center noted one, and Bradshaw State Jail reported none. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19 while BMCC reported one, with none at Bradshaw.
ETTF reported having two offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction. BMCC reported one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, with Bradshaw reporting having no offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 64.86%, with BMCC continuing to report a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 17.20% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 385 active offender cases, a decrease of 203 from Wednesday’s reported total of 588, and 306 active employee diagnoses, a massive decrease of 2,929 from the 3,235 last reported.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 233, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 60 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 82 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.