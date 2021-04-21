According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued to hold at zero.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,198 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 2 from the total last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,875, an increase of 9 from the last reported total. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,700.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 22,495 with 18,637 molecular tests, 2,015 antibody tests, and 2,843 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 106.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,073 newly confirmed cases within the state with 9 newly reported fatalities, as of April 19, 2021.
There are still plenty of local vaccination opportunities as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 115 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson having 255 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 276 Pfizer doses available while Tatum’s Brookshire Bros. pharmacy reported having 90 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Overton Pharmacy reported having 600 Moderna vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612 and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154 and Tatum’s Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy at 903-947-2174.
Rusk County reported 19,202 vaccine doses administered, which represents 22.48% of the applicable County population and a huge spike in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 18,854.
DSHS reported a total of 11,248 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 7,954 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported one employee testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC still reporting two.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and seven on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 490,376 offenders and 209,254 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,559 offenders and a total of 11,545 staff members testing positive and 32,954 offenders and 11,078 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases spiked to 260 from 219, while active employee cases dropped to 330 from the last reported total of 358. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state increased to 152, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 46 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.