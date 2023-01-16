UT Health Henderson welcomed the first baby of the new year at 1:10 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Harrison Jack Tully was born to Macy and Jackson Tully weighing 9 pounds and measuring 19 inches. He joins big sister Cora Tully, 2. “We absolutely loved bringing in the first baby of the new year. The hospital and staff were the best we could ask for,” said Macy Tully.
UT Health Henderson welcomes first baby of the New Year
