Joining more than a dozen counties across East Texas, UT Health Henderson participated in a region-wide exercise, Oct. 16, starting at about 1 p.m. and ending later in the afternoon
The live-action drill included several medical and long-term health facilities along with local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, amateur radio operators and area ambulance services.
The agencies involved returned to headquarters on Monday to review and evaluate their successes and where to make changes.
As of press time Wednesday, a final report had not been given.
The drill simulated damage from a major weather event, which was the result of a hurricane moving through the area.
The drill tested the participants’ ability to respond to the emergency and coordinate assistance with other facilities and agencies. Some facilities, including UT Health Henderson, had college students on hand acting as victims to make the drill more realistic for the hospital staff.
The public was made aware that this event was only a drill and not a real emergency.
However, during the event there likely will be an increased presence of ambulances, medical helicopters and fire and police personnel in the area.
Of course, all facilities remained open to the public and available to accept both emergency and non-patients during the drill.
Should a real, large-scale emergency occur during the exercise, the drill immediately would have been canceled so staff may respond to the actual emergency.
The drill is one of many exercises required by both state and federal regulators to ensure the highest level of preparedness for patients and the community. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and its personnel will help oversee and facilitate the drill.
