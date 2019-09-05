TYLER — UT Health East Texas has acquired HOPE Cancer Center of East Texas, and changed the name to UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center.
“The practice will continue to operate with the same physicians, in the same locations with the same telephone numbers,” said Cody Boyd, division administrator of cancer services for UT Health.
Operating clinic locations in Athens, Cedar Creek Lake (Gun Barrel City), Henderson, Jacksonville and Tyler, UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center is home to eight physicians specializing in hematology (blood diseases) and oncology (cancer treatment) including Michael Ashigbi, MD; Myrtha Basile, MD; Robert Droder, MD; Katrina Glover, MD; Arielle Lee, MD; Joseph Martins, MD; Shawn Tai, MD and Marc Usrey, MD.
“HOPE has been helping East Texans fight cancer with cutting-edge treatments and compassionate, quality care for 30 years. We are delighted to join forces in what promises to be a broad-based collaboration that will expand care for those facing a cancer diagnosis,” said UT Health East Texas CEO Moody Chisholm. “East Texans are sure to benefit from the extraordinary expertise and loving care offered by UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center.”
For more information or to request an appointment, call 903-592-6152 or visit www.hopecancertexas.com.