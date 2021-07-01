Rusk – Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports should make an appointment with the Cherokee-Rusk County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline.
“In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Chris Lynn, FSA’s County Executive Director in Cherokee-Rusk County. “Our FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage and prevented planted acreage, can prevent the loss of benefits.
How to File a Report
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Cherokee-Rusk County: July 15, 2021 for grass, forage and grazing.
Service Center staff continues to work with agricultural producers via phone, email and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact the Cherokee-Rusk County FSA office to set up an in-person or phone appointment.
To file a crop acreage report, you will need to provide:
Crop and crop type or variety.
Intended use of the crop.
Number of acres of the crop.
Map with approximate boundaries for the crop.
Planting date(s).
Planting pattern, when applicable.
Producer shares.
Irrigation practice(s).
Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable.
Other information as required.
Acreage Reporting Details
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered forage and grazing crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions, please contact the Cherokee-Rusk County FSA office at 903-561-6042.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.