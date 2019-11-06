OVERTON – Train enthusiasts, especially steam locomotive enthusiasts, will have a unique opportunity to view one of the last remaining steam-powered trains still running the tracks in American.
According to the Union Pacific website, its Big Boy No. 4014 will be visiting Overton at approximately 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Henderson Street crossing.
“Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary,” the website said.
“The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive,” it said.
Due to the arduous undertaking of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change. The most accurate steam schedule information always will be located on the Union Pacific web page.
The current schedule as of noon Monday was for the Big Boy to leave the West Spring Street and Tennessee Avenue crossing in Palestine at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, traveling to Jacksonville by 9:15 for a 15-minute stop at the Patton Street crossing. From there, the train will travel to Troup, stopping at the South Railroad loop crossing at Front Street at approximately 10:30 for a 30-minute stop. From Troup, the train will then steam towards Overton.
This stop at approximately 11:15 a.m. will last until noon, when the train will travel to Longview and Marshall for afternoon stops at 1 and 3:45 p.m.
The train will spend the day in Marshall on Monday. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.