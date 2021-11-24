The United Way of Rusk County has been forced to cancel the Taste of Rusk County for the second year due to the resurgence of COVID cases within the area. The cancelation of such a huge event could have a lasting impact on the organization’s annual funds, but a generous donation from VeraBank worked to soften the blow.
VeraBank, the event’s corporate sponsor, having paid their sponsorship fee in advance and in light of the cancelation and impending loss of funds, donated the $10,000 fee to the organization. Their donation made a huge difference in the 2022 campaign kickoff and Tracy Lopez, United Way of Rusk County Director, had a sign made and displayed at the Landon Alford Training Center to express their gratitude.
The group, still in need of an eye-catching way to kick off the campaign, raise awareness for the United Way, and raise money, simultaneously, have partnered with the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce for their annual Tree and Wreath Silent Auction. United Way has added two overflowing Holiday Gift Baskets to the raffle.
The gift baskets are on display at the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are $5 each or 20 for $5 and are available at the Chamber and Coldwell Banker offices.
Those wishing to purchase tickets, or make a donation, can also reach out to Tracy Lopez at 903-657-7716 as United Way is now utilizing Venmo as a payment method.