Thanks to a huge donation from the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation, United Way of Rusk County has gotten closer to meeting its goal for 2022 than they have since the onset of COVID.
With COVID restrictions and variant resurgence, United Way of Rusk County has struggled to meet their end of the year goals. The inability to host the annual Taste of Rusk County fundraiser left a large empty spot in the group’s bank account.
This year’s campaign goal of $230,000 stands at 80.2% completion thanks to the generous board of the Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation. Foundation chairman, Jon Johnston, personally called United Way director Tracey Lopez to let her know that the organization’s grant request for $10,000 had been approved and she was elated at the campaign total at which that amount would leave the group.
“Of course I was thrilled,” said Lopez. “The $10,000 donation would put our campaign at just over 70% and given the last two and half years and the economic uncertainty I was happy with that number.”
When Johnston dropped off the check he informed Lopez that the Foundation had approved an additional $20,000.
“That news made my day and we are now at 80% of the 2022 goal, a number we have not seen in over two years,” gushed a grateful Lopez who went on to express her gratitude to all of the Rusk County businesses participating in corporate donations and payroll deductions and the employees who pledge a portion of their paycheck to help support others in need. “We would not be operational and able to support the area non-profits without each and every one of them.”
United Way of Rusk County is still accepting donations for the 2022 campaign, even as they begin preparations for an exciting drive into 2023.
Still $45,000 shy of their intended target, Lopez and her United team will gladly accept any donations, with a smile.
Those wishing to donate can mail them to United Way of Rusk County at PO Box 775, Henderson, 75653, or mail them to or drop them off at 211 E. Main Street, Henderson, 75652. The Coldwell Banker receptionist will gladly accept your donations. Those tech-savvy donors can make payments through the group’s Venmo.
Continuing with the group’s exciting news Lopez announced the return of their biggest fundraiser of the year.
“The last two years we were unable to kick off our annual campaigns with our usual event but I am pleased to announce that we will once again kick off our new campaign with the Taste of Rusk County,”
Scheduled for October 20, 2022, at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center this highly anticipated event stands to be a door buster. Lopez and the United Way team are still working on event details but further information will be released soon.