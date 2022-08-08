The West Rusk Raiders are coming home to East Texas with shiny new hardware as Dixie Youth Baseball World Series champions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
The West Rusk Raiders are coming home to East Texas with shiny new hardware as Dixie Youth Baseball World Series champions.
With their 10-6 victory over Florida on Wednesday’s final game in Anderson, S.C., the 12U Texas team placed an exclamation point on their stellar season - they were the only team in their Division II “O” Zone league to go undefeated.
After a disappointing finish in last year’s World Series, head coach Jake Jackson says that his players remained determined even when they were down. “They had to come from behind in three games this week but their focus never wavered,” Jackson said. “They never showed signs of weakness and never got upset. When things went our way, it pumped them up. When things went south, the other coaches and I noticed a resiliency in them we haven’t always seen.”
The Raiders went 20-0 for the season and 5-0 for the week. In those last five games, they scored 51 runs, and Jackson says every player contributed. “They bunted when needed, hit the ball with two outs, and were aggressive on the bases. They did everything asked of them and more.”
The offense wasn’t the only area where they excelled. “Our team is loaded with pitching, unlike the other teams who throw a rotation of the same guys. No one can ever guess who we will put on the mound next,” says Jackson.
Going into the championship, he says that the Raiders only had one pitcher maxed out of allowed pitches. Gunner Harp had thrown 5.2 innings in the semi-final to great success, and Chris Sanchez, Troy Hunley, Caidan Landon, and Trig Pratt had pitched in their first three games, so Florida had already seen them. For the final game, Jackson went with Rhett Jackson. “His change-ups had been on and I felt Florida may struggle a little with making contact,” he said. “In the series so far, they had only a handful of strikeouts so we had to come at them with something different.”
After the game, Jackson emphasized in a speech to the players the importance of setting an example for the younger athletes coming up behind them and taking pride in their win but never getting too satisfied with their accomplishments. “This is going to light the fire of your future athletic career,” he told his attentively listening team. “We did this to get ready to one day win a state championship playing for the West Rusk Raiders.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.