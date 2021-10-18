The voters will decide
In January 1992 the citizens of Henderson voted to establish the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) as a Type A Sales Tax Corporation. For 29 years soon to be 30 years HEDCO has operated as such.
After multiple meetings with a lot of discussion the HEDCO Board and the Henderson City Council agreed to change HEDCO’s status from a Type A to a Type B Corporation. Now that their decision has been made the decision must go before the voters in November (early voting is October 18) for final approval. Should the voters say no, HEDCO would remain a Type A Corporation. Should they vote yes, there will be additional options on how the sales tax dollars can be used.
Currently in Texas the maximum sales tax rate is 8.25 percent. The state gets 6.25 percent of that amount while local entities split the other two percent. These local entities cannot raise their rate so whether a city changes their status or keep it the tax rate remains the same.
As you the voter head to polls to vote this election year you will determine the future of HEDCO’s status therefore it is imperative that you understand the difference between Type A and Type B Sales Tax and which would be best for you. Most Texas cities have either a Type A or a Type B with some having both. Keep in mind that both types are under the umbrella of the City Council and all funds for projects must be approved by them.
The Texas Municipal League’s 2020 Economic Development Handbook states, “The Type A tax is generally considered the more restrictive of the two taxes in terms of authorized types of expenditures. The types of projects permitted under Type A included the more traditional types of economic development initiatives that facilitate manufacturing and industrial activity.”
A Type A tax can be used to fund land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure and improvements that are for the creation and retention of primary jobs for projects such as manufacturing and industrial facilities, research and development facilities, military facilities, recycling facilities, distribution centers small warehouse facilities, primary job training facilities for use by institutions of higher education and regional or national corporate headquarters facilities.
It can also fund business-related airports, port related facilities and certain airport-related facilities 25 miles from and international border, eligible job training classes, certain career centers and certain infrastructural improvements that promote or develop new or expanded business enterprises.
A Type B tax can be used for everything that Type A can but can also be used to fund projects that are typically considered to be community development initiatives such as professional and amateur sports and park facilities and events, entertainment and tourist facilities and affordable housing. Type B tax cans also be used to develop water supply facilities or water conservation programs as well as certain projects that promote new and expanded business development.
As of 2020 there were 101 Type A and 367 Type B with 118 cities adopting both a Type A and Type B sales tax.
Which Type of Economic Development Tax is best for Henderson, Type A or Type B? It depends on what the citizens believe is best for their city when they head to the polls in late October and early November.