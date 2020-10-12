DPS

TYLER – On October 2, 2020, Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on FM-31, approximately four miles south of the city of Marshall in Harrison County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet 2500, Roger Lee Beard, 75, of Mt. Enterprise, was traveling west on FM 2625 and stopped at the intersection of FM-31. At the same time, a 2007 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Steven Craig Braswell, 44, of Arp was traveling south on FM-31. The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign, pulled out into the path of the truck-tractor. The impact caused the truck to jackknife into the southbound ditch, where it struck a light pole and caught fire.

Beard suffered non-incapacitating injures as a result of the crash.

Braswell was transported to LSU Medical Center in critical condition and passed two days later. He was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

