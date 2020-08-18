Henderson ISD has been informed of two high school students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first student’s last day at school was Friday, August 14, 2020. The student was also on campus during athletics photos Saturday, August, 15, 2020.
The second student was last on the high school campus on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Both received positive test results over the past weekend.
School administration has notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students. They are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, school administration is asking all of their high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
Their thoughts remain with both students and their families during this time.