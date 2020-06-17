Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-259, approximately 2.5 miles north of the city of Henderson in Rusk County, at 9:12 p.m., on June 14, 2020.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Ford F-150, Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches was traveling south on US-259 and struck a pedestrian that had ran from the east side of the roadway into its path.
After impact, the vehicle was disabled in the right lane and was struck from behind by a 1999 Honda Accord driven by Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring.
Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jana Enloe and was taken to Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. The crash remains under investigation.
On the same day, troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-322, approximately 4.9 miles south of the city of Lakeport in Rusk County at 5:50 a.m. June 14, 2020. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2005 Ford Explorer, Jose Antonio Escamilla-Rodriguez, 31, of Longview was traveling north on SH-322 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and went into a ditch where it then struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jana Enloe and taken to Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.
The crash remains under investigation.