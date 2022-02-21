Mayor Buzz Fullen presented Earl Gipson and Michael Marshall an award each for their longtime service to the City during the Tuesday night Council meeting.
The first award was presented to Michael Marshall for his volunteer service of many years to the Planning and Zoning Commission. His family was in the audience as Mayor Fullen expressed the City’s gratitude for serving on the Board.
The Second award was a Key to the City and was presented to Earl Gipson for ten years of service for cleaning up certain areas of Henderson as a volunteer. Mayor Fullen named several streets that Gipson had kept cleaned as well as told the audience that Gipson was born in Henderson in 1938.
After the award presentations the City Council immediately addressed the agenda items. They approved six consent agenda items at once. There were three annual statements of compliance for tax abatement given years ago for Motel 6, 101 South Marshall and Eastern Fuels. The last item was a street closure for the Choir Booster Club 5K fundraiser to be held on March 36 at 8:00 a.m. the event will begin at the Henderson High School Lion Stadium.
The second reading of two ordinances that were first read at the January meeting. The first was amending the text in the zoning ordinance to add Club or Lodge to the list of Special Exception Uses. The second was amending the zoning Map changing the zoning of four lots that are currently zoned Urban Commercial and one lot zoned Local Commercial to a Medium Density Single Family Residential.
The next item for consideration from the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the first reading was to amend the Zoning Map to change the a zone from General Commercial to manufactured Home District located along the east side of Oliver Street between Pope Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Community Development Manager Billy Hughes referring to the second ordinance said, “This is a correction to the Zoning Map. The zoning line needs to run through the middle of Oliver Street but currently runs through people’s back yards.”
The Council took action on the Texas Subdivision and Special Release Form for additional Opioid Settlement.
“This is very similar to the one that was approved in October 2021,” said Jay Abercrombie, City Manager.
The next agenda item presented was a request for a first reading of an ordinance to re-establish two-way traffic on Lion Street.
“This ordinance was made into a one-way street between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in 3016 in an effort to make the street safer for students and parents arriving and leaving the school, during the construction of the new middle school. Since that time there was a new entrance off of Ruby Street constructed, which has made Lion Street less congested. This request was made by HISD,” said Chad Taylor, Chief of Police.
It was approved. Also approved was Scott Droddy to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Maria Murillo to the Housing Board and Elidia Ramirez to the Cemetery Board.