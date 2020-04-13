Henderson Police Department officers responded to a call at around 11:57 p.m. Wednesday regarding a gunshot victim in the 1800 block of Elm Street.
Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 22-year-old black male with a gunshot wound. Further investigation into the scene revealed a second victim, a 20-year-old black female who had also suffered a gunshot wound.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the individuals have not been released at this time pending notification of family members.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office. Further details will be released as they are made available.