HISD Trustees approve District Counseling Plan
After multiple students and staff were recognized and received certificates for their accomplishments local attorney Rusty Phenix and Dennis Rivers addressed the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees Tuesday night during HISD regular meeting concerning the reassignment of Coach Phil Castles who had been reassigned over a week ago.
Chairman Drew Butler announced as he does at every Board meeting that during public comments the Board is not allowed to speak or address any comments from any one who speaks at this time during the meeting.
Phenix was the first to speak and thanked the Board for their service and asked that they encourage Coach Castles.
“The School District needs to encourage Coach Castles,” said Phenix. “Castles was an encourager to people and especially the students. He is a man of character and conviction. He poured his heart and soul into the football program. He loved the kids.”
He told the Trustees that they should celebrate Castles and his family and that there would be large shoes to be filled and the kids need a positive role model.
Next to speak was Rivers and he also thanked the Board for the opportunity to speak.
“We are losing a great man and family. I have worked with Castles for eight years. I can’t say enough about Castles and hate to lose him from our community. No Board member or Administrator showed up for the banquet last night,” said Rivers. “I would like to see the Board hire Castles as the football coach.”
After a lengthy agenda and closed session Chairman Butler spoke with The Henderson News after the meeting and showed an invitation he had received to the banquet that took place the night before.
Butler said, “The Board members did not receive this invitation until today (the banquet was the night before) that’s why no one showed up. The statement made earlier was not accurate.”
No one else spoke up concerning Castles and the entire meeting was calm.
After the open forum the meeting continued as Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb gave the Superintendent’s report and told the Board that attendance was holding steady as it has for the past few months.
Two consent agenda items were unanimously approved as the Board moved next to the action agenda items.
First on the list was the presentation of the new HISD Counseling Plan by Dr. Stephanie Bonneau.
Dr. Bonneau told the Board, “Throughout this school year our counseling team has been building a district counseling plan for Henderson ISD. The Texas Education code requires the plan be approved by the Board of Trustees.”
The counseling plan was the result of a bill passed at the last legislative session in Austin and took eight months to form Bonneau told the Board.
This plan will be used at all campuses and will empower the students with the tools needed to be successful academically, socially, personally as well as post graduate ready. The counseling staff are professionally trained school advocates that work as a collaborative team to establish relationships between students, district personnel, parents and stakeholders to support the diverse needs of the students.
The Counseling Plan was approved by the Trustees so was the annual TEKS Certification and the budget amendments.
The Henderson Middle School received major awning damage from the winter storm back in February. East Texas Canopy, Inc. of Whitehouse submitted a quote for $79,700 to replace and install the new awning. It was approved.
Also approved was the nomination of Dr. Lamb to serve on Region 7 Regional Advisory Committee that is made up of superintendents of districts and charters of Region 7.
Several information and discussion reports were presented prior to the Board entering into closed session to discuss and take possible action on personnel contracts.
The following contracts were renewed:
The central office had 20 contracts renewed, one non-certified probationary contract renewed and nine non-certified contracts renewed.
The Montgomery Achievement Center had two one-year contracts renewed.
Wylie Primary School had three one-year probationary contracts renewed, 20 one-year contracts, one one-year District of Innovation Agreement, eleven one-year probationary contracts, 35 one-year probationary contracts and one dual assignment term contract.
The Northside Intermediate School had eight one-year probationary contracts and 31 one-year contracts.
Henderson Middle School had 11 one-year probationary contracts renewed, 29 one-year contracts, six dual assignment probationary contracts, six dual assignments contracts and one non-certified contract.
Henderson High School had 13 one-year probationary contract, 36 one-year contracts, three dual assignment probationary contracts, 20 dual assignment contracts, three non-certified contracts and one District of Innovation Agreement.
The following resignations were accepted, two from Henderson Middle School, two from Northside intermediate School, one from Henderson High School and one from Wylie Elementary School.