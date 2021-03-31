Mt. Enterprise residents demonstrated their commitment to the community as countless numbers came together Saturday night after an EF2 tornado ripped a path of destruction through the small town.
A large storm cell traveling through the Rusk area presented the initial calls to seek shelter as weather radar from the National Weather Service detected the first signs of possible rotation. This swift-moving storm crossed into Rusk County where the cell strengthened forming an EF2 tornado that touched down on the outskirts of Mt. Enterprise and traveled a jagged path through the town leaving a trail of debris and destruction in its wake.
Innumerable residents took shelter in halls and closets as the tornado wound its way northeast along Highway 84 producing an estimated 135 mile per hour wind speed and uprooting massive trees by the hundreds, many of which came to rest on rooftops and across roadways tearing down power lines all over town leaving most of Mt. Enterprise’s residents shaken and dreading that first look at the destruction left behind.
Farm to Market Road 3055 and Gatlin Road were left entirely unpassable as rescue units, Rusk County Sheriff Deputies, Rusk County Electric Coop, and SWEPCO crews began the arduous, dangerous, and ongoing clean-up effort. Even as the rain continued to pour and rumors of possible continued tornadic activity heading from the south circulated, the parade of trucks carrying tractors and loaders and neighbors revving chainsaws began.
In the short hours between the 7 p.m. touchdown and full darkness, many homes had been cleared of fallen trees and debris and roofs had been tarped to block the sporadic downpour. Broken windows and shattered doors from homes and businesses were boarded and hundreds of “Are you ok?” texts, calls, and Facebook posts had been sent and answered.
As the sun rose Sunday morning a new and different parade of vehicles arrived with more tractors, more loaders, more chainsaws, and unfamiliar faces crawled down side streets littered with shingles and tin from one of many unknown roofs. Members of the United Cajun Navy made the trip to drop off donated supplies and made their rounds assessing damage and getting to know those affected. The Shreveport Volunteer Network charity organization also showed up hardhats in hand and aided in the clean-up effort. Crews from the Volunteer Fire Departments from surrounding towns were on hand along with representatives of the American Red Cross and numerous other rescue and charity organizations. Members of nearly every local church congregated early Sunday morning, not in their dress shoes and fancy attire but work clothes, ready to go out into the community and work alongside their friends and neighbors.
As trees continue to be cut and piles of debris are collected, signs dot the roadside advertising roofers and contractors, and slowly but surely the Mt. Enterprise landscape will return to its slightly less wooded glory.