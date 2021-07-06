Mt. Enterprise City audit finds zero debt and growing funds
Mt. Enterprise City Council met Tuesday to go over a relatively short agenda and discuss the 2021-2022 budget in a quick budget workshop.
The council, minus the smiling face of Mayor Brandon Jones, who attended virtually, heard a glowing presentation from David K. Godwin, an independent auditor hired to delve into the city’s finances.
Godwin was highly complimentary of City Secretary, Suzanne Pharr, Court Clerk, Khristy Webb, and City Marshal Jon Randolph and the excellent work they’re doing within their respective roles and their helpfulness to him during the audit process.
The final analysis of the City’s revenue stream was glowing, as Godwin noted that Mt. Enterprise is functioning on a zero debt basis. Despite negative bank balances in previous years, the City’s accounts are in the black, and savings are growing. At the end of the current fiscal year, the City’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $241,114 and city revenue was higher than budgeted expenditures by a total of $63,007. With Mt. Enterprise’s sudden boom in the business sector expectations are that the surplus funding will only continue to grow, allowing Mayor Jones and the Council to plan more improvements for the city.
“I’m thrilled,” said Godwin. “The city is in great financial shape.”
Godwin explained a huge change in the City’s revenue stream pointing out that in previous years 65% or more city dollars came from fines incurred through traffic stops. The current trend shows that percentage is now coming from sales tax with fines and court fees making up roughly 30% of the city’s revenue.
Council members also heard a presentation from NetData representative Casey Osborn regarding software utilized to streamline Municipal Court services. The board did vote unanimously to use the NetData service, which will add credit card service and increase the court’s revenue as collections of fines, even those egregiously past due, is part of the software upgrade. Osborn assured council members that the NetData software would sync with new reporting software utilized within the Marshal’s office.
Adoption of the NetData program led the council to motion in favor of requesting a month-to-month contract with Tyler Technologies as their services might still be needed while the program switch is ongoing and cancelation of the NetPlea collections service.
The council also voted unanimously to make no changes to Ordinance No. 2007-10030-1 pertaining to the unlawful use of Heavy Trucks on City streets as residents continue to complain about the destruction of streets and ditches while other residents were hoping to gain approval.
Council also unanimously approved for Marshal Randolph to attend the MVCI Conference and Training and accepted city staff’s pension rate change.
Mayor Jones, City Secretary Pharr, and City Marshal Randolph were appointed to act as the selection committee for the City’s American Rescue Plan of 2021.
In the short budget workshop, the council discussed the transfer of $25,000 from the City’s excess funds into the Wastewater Management accounts to create a extra funds that might be utilized in case of a wastewater emergency.