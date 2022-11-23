While the days after the Thanksgiving feast are usually filled with stretchy waistbands, Tryptophan, and a lot of high-calorie grazing, those hoping to combat some of those carbohydrates can make their way downtown to the Campfire Coffee Co. to participate in the first-annual Henderson Community Turkey Trot.
Hopeful runners, and more realistic walkers, can be a part of the Turkey Trot with a simple food donation going to benefit the Henderson Interchurch Ministry’s food pantry. Presented by the Rusk County Running Club, Henderson Rotary Club, iTRI365 Timing & Event Production and Campfire Coffee Co., this inaugural run will see a 9:30 start with arrival and food donation submissions starting at 9 a.m. A group photo is planned for 9:20 with instruction and prayer.