Syndicated newspaper writer, teacher, producer, and radio show host Tumbleweed Smith will present the program for the Henderson Woman's Forum on Thursday, April 13, at the Henderson Civic Center. Tumbleweed has interviewed fascinating people who embody the spirit of the Lone Star State and brings them into the homes and hearts of Texans via his radio show, "The Sound of Texas." He has assembled a large private collection of oral history, and will present his one-man show, "Outrageous Texas Women of Character."

The meeting will begin promptly at Noon with lunch catered by Snowflake Bakery.

