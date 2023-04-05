Syndicated newspaper writer, teacher, producer, and radio show host Tumbleweed Smith will present the program for the Henderson Woman's Forum on Thursday, April 13, at the Henderson Civic Center. Tumbleweed has interviewed fascinating people who embody the spirit of the Lone Star State and brings them into the homes and hearts of Texans via his radio show, "The Sound of Texas." He has assembled a large private collection of oral history, and will present his one-man show, "Outrageous Texas Women of Character."
The meeting will begin promptly at Noon with lunch catered by Snowflake Bakery.
Henderson Woman's Forum is always open to women from Henderson and the surrounding area. Members are encouraged to invite guests, although a formal invitation is not required for attendance in view of membership. Reservations for the April meeting must be made before Monday, April 10, 2023, by calling the luncheon chairperson, Claudia Morgan-Gray, at 903-646-0506, or by emailing hendersonwomansforum@gmail.com. The luncheon cost is $16.
Henderson Woman's Forum was organized in 1934 as a way for local women to come together socially for entertaining and informative programs. More information regarding the organization can be found on FaceBook at Henderson Woman's Forum.
Meetings are held from Noon to one o'clock so that working women can participate.
Members, for a modest annual membership fee of $30.00, have opportunities for professional networking, enjoying a pleasant lunch with friends, and the bonus of an informative and entertaining program. The meetings are planned for the second Thursdays in the months of October and November, then again in February, March, and
April, and normally take place at the Henderson Civic Center.