The Department of State Health Services reported 6,079 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 140 from the last reported total of 5,939. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed to 3,715.
The recent spike in COVID cases within the county has led to a huge increase in testing totals. The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 50,981, with 37,356 molecular tests conducted along with 2,518 antibody tests and 11,107 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 194.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 33,779 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 29 newly-reported fatalities as of January 24, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 44,738 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 40.64% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 23,911 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,827 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 73.88%. More than 6,903 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported four active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center reported one, and Bradshaw State Jail reported two. ETTF reported 23 employees testing positive for COVID-19 while BMCC reported 83, with none at Bradshaw.
ETTF reported having ten offenders in medical isolation and 535 on medical restriction. BMCC reported one offender in medical isolation and 83 on medical restriction, while Bradshaw reported having two offenders in medical isolation and 65 on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 62.53%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 29.66% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 2,220 active offender cases, a decrease of 362 from Wednesday’s reported total of 2,582, and 4,205 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 152 from the 4,053 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 231, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 77 throughout state facilities. As COVID numbers rise within facilities statewide, TDCJ has placed 13 units on precautionary lockdown.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.