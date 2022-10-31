Henderson hosting days of Halloween festivities
This Halloween weekend is sure to be a sugar-filled spooktacular for your tiny terrors with days of local festivals, events, and festivities.
Heritage Square will hold its annual Halloween festivities from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, October 29. Storefronts in the downtown area will be dishing out candy to area trick-or-treaters and admiring the little ones’ creative costumes.
After you make your way downtown, head to Randall Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram’s Happy Halloween Trunk or Treat from 1 to 4 p.m. That’s a lot of trunks so expect a wealth of treats!
Alejo’s Hut will be switching gears from delicious tacos to tricks and treats. They will be hosting a Fall Fest from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 30. Wrangle those costumed critters and make your way out to 700 E. Main in Henderson for tons of fun and games. Stock up candy, Mom tax included, at their trunk or treat, and join in on a cake walk, face painting, and more.
Henderson’s First Baptist Church will be holding its annual trunk-or-treat event in its parking lot at 6 p.m., Monday, October 31. This annual event is sure to please your little ghouls and goblins with tons of candy and spooky games to burn off some of the extra sugar.
Save some space in those candy bags. First Christian Church, just a quick broom ride down the street at 306 N. Main, will also host a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m.
Everybody’s favorite Halloween extravaganza returns to its spooky roots as Henderson Fire Department’s Central Fire Station hosts the Public Safety Fun Night. Firefighters and multiple other First Responders will be passing out candy and posing for photos as the hordes of plastic-toothed vampires and corn-syrup-covered zombies clamber through the firetrucks, and other emergency vehicles.
Main Street, in front of the Central Station, from Standish to North Sioux Streets will be closed from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Monday night event. Also closed will be South Harriet, from West Main to West Elk, and West Minden from Standish to South Harriet.
These street closures allow the public to safely walk from the parking areas at the old City Hall, new City Hall, and First Baptist Church festivities.
