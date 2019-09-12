TYLER –Tractor Supply Company’s Mobile Fair Tour is making its way to your city this fair season. From Sept. 20-22, East Texas State Fair-goers will have the chance to experience fun and games at the Tractor Supply booth and celebrate 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference in Tyler and surrounding areas.
From July through September, the fair will make 10 stops in eight different states. From a beanbag toss to “feed the animals” and a free photo booth to giveaways, music and more, each stop will include interactive activities for all ages.
Along with games and prize-winning opportunities, the Mobile Fair Tour will celebrate three local 4-H and FFA youth at each stop through the Tractor Supply “Great Neighbor” Contest. This year’s contest encouraged youth to submit a photo and caption of a 4-H or FFA program or experience that shows how they’ve made a significant impact in their community.
The winning students attending the East Texas State Fair are Carolyne Savage, from Henderson County; Abbie Walker, from Plano; and Brentton Jenkins, from Longview. The winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the East Texas State Fair on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners will walk away with a special Tractor Supply gift pack.
“Each year, we look forward to joining fairs across the country because they are so important to our customers and their lifestyle,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local store marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “From the ‘Great Neighbor’ Contest – which recognizes 4-H and FFA youth for their impact on neighbors, schools and communities – to the interactive games and hands-on activities at the Tractor Supply booth, the Mobile Fair Tour is a meaningful event that brings together friends and families.